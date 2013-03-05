BRIEF-Taubman Centers increases quarterly common dividend 5 percent to $0.625 per share
March 5 Legg Mason Inc's chief financial officer said the Baltimore fund firm may trim the number of funds it offers, and the 32 offices it operates, but does not expect major cost-cuts like those it already made in recent years.
Legg Mason CFO Pete Nachtwey said the firm will provide more details of ongoing reviews in coming months. He spoke at a financial conference in Boston sponsored by Citigroup Inc, which was webcast.
