BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold signs option deal with Iamgold
* Gran Colombia Gold signs option agreement with iamgold to explore zancudo project
FRANKFURT Jan 22 Saturea BV, a company owned by Goldman Sachs, intends to place as much as 15.2 million shares in German real estate group LEG Immobilien AG.
The stake, which will be placed via an accelerated bookbuilding with institutional investors, represents 28.65 percent of LEG's outstanding shares, Goldman Sachs said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Gran Colombia Gold signs option agreement with iamgold to explore zancudo project
BRUSSELS, March 16 European consumer protection authorities will ask social media companies Facebook, Google and Twitter to amend their terms of service within one month or possibly face fines, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, March 16 Investors pulled $5 billion from U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.