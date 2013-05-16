FRANKFURT May 16 German property company LEG Immobilien said it bought about 2,200 flats in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia from a consortium led by BGP Investment and was planning further deals.

"The acquisition pipeline of LEG is filled with attractive offers. Further portfolios are at an advanced stage," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

It said it was also in talks to obtain a credit line to fund future acquisitions. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)