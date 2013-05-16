BRIEF-Capital Stage acquires additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
* Acquires from institutional investor of Chorus Clean Energy Ag additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
FRANKFURT May 16 German property company LEG Immobilien said it bought about 2,200 flats in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia from a consortium led by BGP Investment and was planning further deals.
"The acquisition pipeline of LEG is filled with attractive offers. Further portfolios are at an advanced stage," the company said in a statement on Thursday.
It said it was also in talks to obtain a credit line to fund future acquisitions. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 TransCanada Corp has suspended a $15 billion NAFTA suit filed against the United States over the Keystone XL pipeline, the company said on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump approved the project last month.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 U.S. equity crowdfunding platforms are providing entrepreneurs with a new way of raising capital, though the number of companies taking advantage of it and the amount of money being raised are still relatively small, a new U.S. government study has found.