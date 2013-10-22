Legg Mason bulks up in Dublin for Brexit fund flexibility
LONDON, March 10 Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
FRANKFURT Oct 22 LEG Immobilien AG : * Goldman Sachs says shares in LEG Immobilien AG placed at 41.25
euros apiece
LONDON, March 10 Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
BEIJING, March 10 U.S. President Donald Trump was granted initial approval on dozens of new trademarks in China because they met legal standards, a senior Chinese commercial official said on Friday.
March 10 Promociones Renta y Mantenimiento SOCIMI SA: