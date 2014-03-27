BRIEF-Open Investments plans RUB 5 bln bonds placement
* Said on Monday that it plans placement of 5 billion rouble ($87.09 million) BO-01 series bonds in open subscription
FRANKFURT, March 27 LEG Immobilien AG : * Says 2013 FFO i increased to 141.2 million euros * Says proposed 2013 dividend of 1.73 euros per share * Says 2014 FFO i target of between 155-159 million euros
March 21 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 5 Co Ltd :
DUBAI, March 22 Most stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Tuesday in the absence of major international or domestic news, though Saudi Arabian stocks could react to news of a tighter policy on foreign workers.