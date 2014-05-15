FRANKFURT May 15 LEG Immobilien AG : * Says Q1 FFO i up 21.3% year-on-year at EUR 41.0 million * Says outlook for FFO I of between EUR 155 million and EUR 159 million in 2014

reiterated * Says also sees rent growth at upper end of 2-3 percent range like-for-like,

further decline in vacancy rate * Reuters poll average for LEG Immobilien Q1 EBIT was 57.8 million

EUR, FFO I 39.5 million