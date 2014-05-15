BRIEF-East west banking clarifies on news article entitled “EastWest Bank raises p2.7b”
* Reply to seek clarification on news article entitled “Eastwest bank raises p2.7b” posted in businessworld online on March 22
FRANKFURT May 15 LEG Immobilien AG : * Says Q1 FFO i up 21.3% year-on-year at EUR 41.0 million * Says outlook for FFO I of between EUR 155 million and EUR 159 million in 2014
reiterated * Says also sees rent growth at upper end of 2-3 percent range like-for-like,
further decline in vacancy rate * Reuters poll average for LEG Immobilien Q1 EBIT was 57.8 million
EUR, FFO I 39.5 million
* Reply to seek clarification on news article entitled “Eastwest bank raises p2.7b” posted in businessworld online on March 22
* China also wary over tightening liquidity, PBOC risk assessment
HONG KONG, March 22 China Overseas Land & Investment said on Wednesday its 2016 core profit rose 13.8 percent, lagging analyst expectations after its acquisition of CITIC Ltd's residential property business.