BRIEF-Helvetia Holding FY underlying earnings up 12 pct at CHF 492 million
* Increased its underlying earnings in 2016 financial year by 12 pct to 492 million Swiss francs ($488.24 million) after tax
FRANKFURT Oct 9 Leg Immobilien Ag
* Raises earnings outlook for 2015 and resolves share capital increase by a nominal amount of eur 4,100,000
* 2015 ffo i (funds from operations) are expected to be in a range of eur 188 million to eur 193 million.
* Translates into an ffo per share of eur 3.29 to eur 3.39
* Leg immobilien ag's previous earnings outlook for 2015 was eur 172 million to eur 177 million
* To use net proceeds of capital increase are earmarked for further implementing acquisition strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increased its underlying earnings in 2016 financial year by 12 pct to 492 million Swiss francs ($488.24 million) after tax
* Calls EGM on March 29 to approve issue of upto $4 billion bonds and other financial instruments
* Unit entered into agreement for disposal of three parcels of land for a total consideration of 372.6 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2mhiAnr) Further company coverage: