BlackRock makes energy acquisition as U.S. infrastructure policy looms
NEW YORK, Feb 1 BlackRock Inc is pushing further into the private infrastructure market with an agreement to buy First Reserve Corp's Energy Infrastructure Funds unit.
COPENHAGEN, July 6 (Reuters) -
* Danish toymaker LEGO plans to spend more than 1 billion Danish crowns ($148.7 million) on new headquarters as it aims to keep up with the strong growth it's seen in recent years
* Chief Executive Jorgen Vig Knudstorp told Reuters the new headquarters will provide a working environment that should attract skilled people from around the globe to move to Billund
* Knudstorp says he acknowledges that Billund is not London or New York, and the new headquarters must help secure LEGO as an attractive employer for a global workforce
* Knudstorp says with the decision to invest in new headquarters, the company wants to show it is committed to stay, and that growth is expected to continue
* LEGO has increased sales by an average of more than 15 percent per year in the last 12 years, and the company has overtaken My Little Pony producer Hasbro to become the world's second-largest toy maker (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
MILAN/ROME, Feb 1 Italy's Atlantia is working on a bid to buy a majority stake in a Mexican toll road operator as the infrastructure group presses ahead with plans to grow outside its home market, three sources close to the matter said.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 Arconic Inc Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld, under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, on Wednesday defended the metal maker's performance since spinning off from aluminum producer Alcoa Corp .