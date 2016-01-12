COPENHAGEN Jan 12 Danish toy maker LEGO has
been fined 130,000 euros ($141,000) by German regulators for
preventing stores from offering discounts on its popular toys in
2012 and 2013.
Bundeskartellamt, the German regulator, said LEGO kept lists
of its toys, prices and retailers and threatened those shops
that sought to lower their retail prices.
"In some cases the retailers were threatened with either a
reduction in supply, or even with the refusal to supply if they
offered articles at retail prices below those set in the lists,"
Bundeskartellamt said in a statement.
In other cases, discounts on the cost of LEGO products for
stores were made conditional on the retailers maintaining the
listed resale prices, the regulator said.
LEGO is the world's largest toymaker by sales having
recently overtaken U.S. Barbie-maker Mattel and
Monopoly-board maker Hasbro.
"We take the non-compliant actions from the specific LEGO
employees, as well as the decision of the Bundeskartellamt, very
seriously and we have taken steps to prevent such conduct
again," LEGO Chief Financial Officer John Goodwin said.
The Bundeskartellamt decision is based on findings from an
internal LEGO investigation, initiated by the company based upon
information received from the Bundeskartellamt.
($1 = 0.9211 euros)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki and
David Clarke)