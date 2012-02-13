COPENHAGEN Feb 13 Danish toymaker Lego
has got a 10-year extension to a deal with American filmmaker
George Lucas that allows Lego to manufacture toys with a "Star
Wars" theme, Lego said on Monday.
The original 1999 deal with Lucas' Lucasfilm marked the
first time that privately owned Lego Group obtained the rights
to use an outsider's characters and stories in its products.
Lego does not release sales figures by theme, but said that
its Star Wars products, based on Lucas' 1977 film, are among the
world's top-selling toys and a core Lego franchise.
More than 200 million boxes of Lego Star Wars sets have been
sold worldwide since the 1999 launch, said Lego whose bigger
listed rivals are U.S. toymaker Mattel, Japan's Namco
Bandai and U.S. manufacturer Hasbro.
"A best-seller since its introduction, Lego Star Wars has
experienced tremendous growth over the last six years," Lego
Group, the world's fourth-biggest toymaker, said in a statement.
"It is very rare to find an evergreen property that delivers
growth year on year in toys, even in years without events
driving box office buzz, yet Star Wars defies all odds...," the
Danish company said.
