COPENHAGEN Feb 13 Danish toymaker Lego has got a 10-year extension to a deal with American filmmaker George Lucas that allows Lego to manufacture toys with a "Star Wars" theme, Lego said on Monday.

The original 1999 deal with Lucas' Lucasfilm marked the first time that privately owned Lego Group obtained the rights to use an outsider's characters and stories in its products.

Lego does not release sales figures by theme, but said that its Star Wars products, based on Lucas' 1977 film, are among the world's top-selling toys and a core Lego franchise.

More than 200 million boxes of Lego Star Wars sets have been sold worldwide since the 1999 launch, said Lego whose bigger listed rivals are U.S. toymaker Mattel, Japan's Namco Bandai and U.S. manufacturer Hasbro.

"A best-seller since its introduction, Lego Star Wars has experienced tremendous growth over the last six years," Lego Group, the world's fourth-biggest toymaker, said in a statement.

"It is very rare to find an evergreen property that delivers growth year on year in toys, even in years without events driving box office buzz, yet Star Wars defies all odds...," the Danish company said. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)