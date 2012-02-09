PARIS Feb 9 Legrand, the French
maker of electrical fittings and switches, said earnings
strengthened in 2011 but forecast flat organic sales in 2012 due
to the uncertain economy and said it would seek growth through
acquisitions.
"In 2012, given uncertain macroeconomic expectations,
Legrand has retained a target for organic growth in sales of
about zero," the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Net profit rose 14.4 percent to 478.6 million euros ($634.34
million) last year as sales increased 9.2 percent to 4.25
billion, driven by new product launches, growth in emerging
markets and the contribution from recent acquisitions.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)