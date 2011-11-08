* Legrand's free float seen at 88 pct after sale

* Sale will be carried out through accelerated book building (Adds details from statement)

PARIS Nov 8 Investment firms Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) and Wendel said on Tuesday that they planned to sell around 9.2 percent of French electrical equipment group Legrand through a market offering to institutional investors.

The sale of the stakes now held by the two investors will be carried out through an accelerated book building process.

It is part of KKR's and Wendel's strategy to manage their investments and boost Legrand's stock liquidity and free float, the companies said in a statement.

After the sale, Legrand's free float will be about 88 percent while KKR and Wendel will each retain approximately 5.8 percent of Legrand's share capital and about 10.1 percent of its voting rights.

KKR and Wendel have agreed on a customary 90 day lock-up period, subject to certain exceptions. Book building will start immediately and will be managed by Societe Generale acting as sole bookrunner.

KKR is selling about 11.3 million Legrand shares and Wendel about 13 million shares.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb and Jane Merriman)