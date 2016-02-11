(Adds share move, detail on earnings)

PARIS Feb 11 Shares in French power switch and socket maker Legrand fell five percent in early trade on Thursday after its 2015 earnings and a cautious outlook for 2016 disappointed.

Legrand's 2015 net profit rose 3.6 percent 550.6 million euros, which was at the lower end of a 550-583 million forecast range, and the company said it expected top-line 2016 sales in a range from a 2 percent decline to a 2 percent rise.

In 2015, sales rose 6.9 percent to 4.8 billion euros, but on a like-for-like basis the increase was just 0.5 percent as the weaker euro accounted for nearly 5 percent of the rise and acquisitions for 1.5 percent.

Legrand said its limited exposure to emerging markets and the struggling oil and gas sector had protected its earnings from a difficult business environment last year.

BRIC countries - Brazil, Russia, India and China - only account for about 10 percent of Legrand's sales and the company's business depends strongly on the construction sector.

"For 2016, macroeconomic projections have recently become more cautious and some new economies may continue to be affected by unfavorable economic conditions," Legrand said in a statement.

Legrand said it expected a 2016 adjusted operating margin of 18.5 to 19.5 percent of sales.

"The construction market may have bottomed out in some mature countries in Europe and it should also remain upbeat in some other countries such as the United States," Legrand said in a statement.

Legrand proposed to increase its dividend to 1.15 euros per share from 1.10 euros, in line with expectations. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by David Clarke)