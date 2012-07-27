PARIS, July 27 French electrical fittings and
switches maker Legrand confirmed its full-year targets
on Friday after acquisitions helped sales rise 5.5 percent in
the first half of the year.
Adjusted operating income rose 3.1 percent to 456.5 million
euros ($561.49 million) during the period, Legrand said. Sales
were 2.22 billion. Free cash flow rose 17 percent to 216.2
million.
"Expansion in new economies - where organic growth was over
5 percent - combined with a rise in sales in the United States
offset trends observed in most mature economies in Europe,"
Chief Executive Gilles Schnepp said in a statement.
Legrand confirmed that it sees flat full-year organic sales
and an adjusted operating margin equaling or exceeding 19
percent of sales including acquisitions.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)