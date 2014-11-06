PARIS Nov 6 Switch maker Legrand said its full-year organic sales growth and margin targets had become tough to reach amid a weakening macroeconomic environment and as third-quarter sales continued their decline in its key markets of France and Italy.

The world's largest maker of electrical switches and sockets had planned to deliver sales growth of between zero and 3 percent and an adjusted operating margin before acquisitions of between 19.8 and 20.2 percent of sales.

Legrand said it was maintaining these targets but was now targeting the low end of the range, amid weak construction markets and slower growth in emerging economies like China.

"In view of macroeconomic projections that have become less favourable... targets set at the start of the year have become challenging," Legrand Chief Executive Gilles Schnepp said in a statement on Thursday.

Over the first nine months of the year, sales rose 0.8 percent like-for-like to 3.32 billion euros ($4.16 billion), driven by growth in Germany, the Netherlands and Spain, as well as in North America and emerging economies.

But since the beginning of the year, growth has slowed down in China and Turkey, and business has declined in Russia, Legrand said.

Nine-month adjusted operating income reached 663.2 million euros, down 1 percent from a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 0.7987 euro) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)