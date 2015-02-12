PARIS Feb 12 Power switch and socket maker
Legrand said difficult prospects in Russia would drag
on 2015 revenue growth as it delivered full-year profit that
undershot expectations.
Net profit excluding minorities in 2014 was 531.7 million
euros against 530.5 million a year earlier. Analysts had
forecast a 2014 result of 555.25 million euros according to the
mean estimate of 17 analysts' forecasts in Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S data.
The France-based company said it was targeting 2015 organic
sales in a range of down 3 percent to up 2 percent compared with
2014 with the low-end of the target including a marked drop in
sales in Russia.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan and Anand
Basu)