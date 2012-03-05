LONDON, March 5 Private equity group KKR completed its sale of 12.7 million shares in French electrical equipment group Legrand on Monday through an accelerated offering announced earlier in the day, bookrunner Goldman Sachs said in a statement.

KKR sold shares in Legrand at 27 euros ($35.73) per share through its subsidiary Financiere Light III. KKR will now hold around 1 percent of Legrand's share capital, which will be distributed, Goldman Sachs said.

KKR acquired Legrand in partnership with French investment company Wendel and other investors nine years ago. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; editing by Matthew Lewis)