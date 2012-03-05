LONDON, March 5 Private equity group KKR
completed its sale of 12.7 million shares in French
electrical equipment group Legrand on Monday through
an accelerated offering announced earlier in the day, bookrunner
Goldman Sachs said in a statement.
KKR sold shares in Legrand at 27 euros ($35.73) per share
through its subsidiary Financiere Light III. KKR will now hold
around 1 percent of Legrand's share capital, which will be
distributed, Goldman Sachs said.
KKR acquired Legrand in partnership with French investment
company Wendel and other investors nine years ago.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting by Clare Kane; editing by Matthew Lewis)