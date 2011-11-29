* Lehman's European arm sues bond insurer
* Lehman claims AG Financial owes it $1.4 billion
NEW YORK Nov 28 The European arm of Lehman
Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK sued a unit of bond insurer
Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO.N) on Monday, claiming more than $1
billion for a series of credit derivative transactions.
In a lawsuit filed in New York state court in Manhattan,
Lehman Brothers International (Europe) said the unit, AG
Financial Products, miscalculated termination payments under
the deals.
AG Financial used an incorrect and unreasonable approach to
conclude it was owed nearly $25 million by Lehman, according to
Lehman's lawsuit, which claimed a proper calculation resulted
in AGFP owing the London-based unit about $1.4 billion.
"By its flawed approach, AGFP concluded it was owed
approximately $24.8 million by LBIE, whereas a proper
calculation of the termination amount shows that AGFP owes LBIE
in excess of one billion dollars," the lawsuit said.
Lehman sued for breach of contract and breach of good faith
and fair dealing.
AG Financial Products is a unit of bond insurer Assured
Guaranty Ltd. In a statement, Assured Guaranty said the
transactions were "properly terminated ... as a result of
defaults by Lehman Brothers International (Europe)" and said it
would vigorously defend the lawsuit.
The case is Lehman Brothers International (Europe) v. AG
Financial Products Inc. 653284/2011, New York state Supreme
Court (Manhattan).
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; editing by Andre Grenon)