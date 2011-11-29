* Lehman's European arm sues bond insurer

* Lehman claims AG Financial owes it $1.4 billion

NEW YORK Nov 28 The European arm of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK sued a unit of bond insurer Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO.N) on Monday, claiming more than $1 billion for a series of credit derivative transactions.

In a lawsuit filed in New York state court in Manhattan, Lehman Brothers International (Europe) said the unit, AG Financial Products, miscalculated termination payments under the deals.

AG Financial used an incorrect and unreasonable approach to conclude it was owed nearly $25 million by Lehman, according to Lehman's lawsuit, which claimed a proper calculation resulted in AGFP owing the London-based unit about $1.4 billion.

"By its flawed approach, AGFP concluded it was owed approximately $24.8 million by LBIE, whereas a proper calculation of the termination amount shows that AGFP owes LBIE in excess of one billion dollars," the lawsuit said.

Lehman sued for breach of contract and breach of good faith and fair dealing.

AG Financial Products is a unit of bond insurer Assured Guaranty Ltd. In a statement, Assured Guaranty said the transactions were "properly terminated ... as a result of defaults by Lehman Brothers International (Europe)" and said it would vigorously defend the lawsuit.

The case is Lehman Brothers International (Europe) v. AG Financial Products Inc. 653284/2011, New York state Supreme Court (Manhattan). (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; editing by Andre Grenon)