NEW YORK, June 5 Barclays Plc on Friday said it has resolved litigation with the trustee for Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc's brokerage unit, which arose out of the bank's hurried purchase of much of that unit at the height of the 2008 global financial crisis.

In a regulatory filing, Barclays said it will receive all but $80 million of the $1.1 billion of assets that remained in dispute.

Barclays said it expects as a result of the settlement to recognize a roughly $750 million pre-tax gain when it next reports financial results on July 29. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)