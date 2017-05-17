(Repeats to more subscribers)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’
main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the
original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court
ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up
over the last eight years.
PwC, the administrator of Lehman Brothers International
(Europe), has already paid out 100% of these claims but had
sought direction from the courts on where the extra money that
has built up should be paid.
Junior creditors of the entity, which was put into
administration when its US parent filed for bankruptcy
protection in the US under Chapter 11 in September 2008, had
said they should receive the additional monies rather than it
going to pay interest and compensation to general claimants.
This group, which includes Elliott Management and King
Street, holds LBIE’s US$2.225bn of subordinated notes.
In a unanimous judgement handed down on Wednesday morning
the Supreme Court decided that the general claimants should
receive statutory interest at the rate of 8% before the junior
creditors receive any monies. That amounts to around £5bn.
However, the judges led by the court’s president Lord
Neuberger decided by four to one to dismiss the claim to be
compensated for losses incurred from swapping their dollar
claims into sterling.
The claims, originally in US dollars, had to be converted to
sterling on the date of LBIE’s administration in September 2008
to be “proved” under English law. Since then sterling has
weakened significantly, particularly after the UK voted to leave
the European Union last June.
The FX compensation, estimated at £2bn, would have been
enough to account for most of the surplus, leaving other
creditors with little.
There are still a number of other outstanding issues on more
detailed points to be decided in lower courts.
These uncertainties could delay any eventual payouts,
possibly until 2021, unless the parties settle beforehand.
The case was heard last October but judgement had been
delayed in part because all 11 judges at the Supreme Court had
been involved in the ruling that triggering article 50 of the
Lisbon Treaty to start the two-year Brexit process required
parliamentary approval.
(Writing by Chris Spink)