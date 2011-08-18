LONDON Aug 18 A US bankruptcy court on Wednesday approved a deal to securitise loans from a $5.3 billion portfolio made by bankrupt investment bank Lehman Brothers , the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

WCAS Fraser Sullivan is to take over management of the assets and will generate cash for creditors by selling a series of collateralised loan obligations - instruments that pool assets, which are then sliced into tranches of varying risk and return.

The newspaper said the investment management firm expects to securitise at least $1 billion of loans within the next year.

In each sale, the Lehman estate will retain the equity tranche, the riskiest slice of a CLO first subject to any losses.

Lehman and Fraser Sullivan were not immediately available for comment.

The Lehman deal is "idiosyncratic," but "it is part of a broader pattern of consolidation," said Steven Miller, managing director of S&P LCD, who was cited in the article. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)