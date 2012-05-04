* Judge refuses to OK $90 million insurance payout
* Payout would cover ex-CEO Fuld, other ex-officers and
directors
* Closer review to decide if settlement is fair
* Lehman filed for bankruptcy in 2008
By Jonathan Stempel
May 3 With a nod to country singer Kenny Rogers,
a federal judge has refused for now to allow insurers for former
officers and directors of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc to pay
$90 million to settle a fraud lawsuit brought by investors.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan on Thursday
directed five former officers of the investment bank, including
Chief Executive Richard Fuld, to file financial paperwork by May
10 to help him decide whether the settlement is fair.
Kaplan will review not only whether their combined liquid
net worth is less than $100 million, as a mediator had found,
but also whether they have other assets that could be tapped to
help former Lehman investors recoup their losses on tens of
billions of dollars of securities.
"Without knowing whether and to what extent these defendants
could withstand a judgment in excess of the insurance money now
on the table, the court would be severely handicapped in coming
to an informed view on the question before it," Kaplan wrote.
The judge quoted Rogers' signature song "The Gambler" to
explain his decision.
"You 'got to know when to hold 'em' by pressing on with a
lawsuit, 'know when to fold 'em' by taking the best settlement
you think you can get, and know 'when to walk away' by dropping
an unpromising case," he wrote.
But in class-action litigation, "the named plaintiffs and
the lawyers for the class do not have the same right to make
those decisions," he said. "(The court) is obliged to be
properly informed before approving a class-action settlement."
Other onetime Lehman officers subject to the order are
former president Joseph Gregory, former chief risk officer
Christopher O'Meara and two former chief financial officers,
Erin Callan and Ian Lowitt.
If Kaplan approves the settlement, then these officers and
nine directors also covered by insurance would pay nothing to
settle, yet be released from the investors' claims.
Israel David, a lawyer for Gregory, declined to comment.
Lawyers for the other officer defendants did not immediately
return calls seeking comment.
In recent years, a growing number of federal judges has
refused to approve settlements because of a lack of information
about their fairness.
For example, Kaplan's colleague Jed Rakoff in November
voided a $285 million fraud settlement between the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and Citigroup Inc. That
decision is being appealed.
In the Lehman case, the investors' lawyers, mindful of a
possible "public hue and cry" from letting Lehman officers off
the hook, hired former federal judge John Martin to determine
the officers' liquid net worth. Martin, the mediator, found that
this sum was "substantially less" than $100 million.
Kaplan called his former colleague "highly respected" and
the conclusion "no doubt well considered and correct," but said
the review did not take into account other assets. This, Kaplan
said, required that he take a closer look.
"There is no sound reason why the information that has
already been provided to Judge Martin should not be provided to
the court (in confidence)," Kaplan wrote.
Lehman filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 15, 2008, in
what became a major trigger of that year's global financial
crisis. It emerged from Chapter 11 in March.
The case is In re: Lehman Brothers Securities and ERISA
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 08-05523.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)