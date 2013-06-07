By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, June 7 The trustee liquidating Lehman
Brothers' collapsed brokerage will begin a round of
distributions on Friday that should result in institutional
customers getting all their money back, trustee James Giddens
said.
A settlement announced earlier this year between the
brokerage, Lehman's defunct parent company and its European
affiliate will provide for full payments for hedge funds,
corporate affiliates, counterparties and other customers,
Giddens said in a statement on Friday.
It was unclear how long the payouts would take. Jake
Sargent, a spokesman for Giddens, said the distributions would
be "completed as promptly as possible."
Corporate entities with customer claims against Lehman's
U.S. broker-dealer have been waiting nearly five years for their
money, as Giddens, the trustee tapped to administer the broker's
estate, has worked to determine exactly how much money was
available to pay them back.
The linchpin to quantifying the estate's assets was a deal
announced in February under which Giddens allowed Lehman's
parent company to assert a $2.3 billion customer claim against
the brokerage, and allowed a $9 billion customer claim to
Lehman's European unit. Both amounts were less than originally
sought by the affiliates, freeing up a bit more money for other
institutional customers.
The total customer payback will top $100 billion after the
latest round of distributions, Giddens said. That includes about
$92 billion that was paid to retail customers shortly after
Lehman's parent collapsed in 2008.
"The system to protect customer property worked, and that is
good news for the former Lehman customers caught up in the
bankruptcy," Giddens said in the statement.
Lehman's parent filed the largest Chapter 11 bankruptcy in
history on Sept. 15, 2008, with about $639 billion in assets.
Its collapse helped to unleash the global financial crisis.
Giddens was appointed to unwind the broker's estate by the
Securities Investor Protection Corp (SIPC), which insures
customers of securities investment vehicles that go bust.
SIPC on Friday applauded the milestone, which it cited as
the largest-ever return of property to brokerage customers.
"With the return of all customer property, no advances from
the SIPC fund will be necessary to make securities customers
whole," SIPC said in a statement.
Leftover money in the estate will go toward repaying roughly
12,000 non-customer general creditor claims. It remains unclear
how much money will be available to those customers.
Giddens is embroiled in litigation with Barclays Plc
over the rights to as much as $8 billion in assets
associated with Barclays' 2008 purchase of the Lehman brokerage.
Lehman's parent exited bankruptcy last year, moving ahead
with a liquidation plan that will repay about $65 billion to its
own creditors, amounting to 20 cents and 30 cents on the dollar
for various classes of creditors.
The brokerage liquidation is In re Lehman Brothers Inc et
al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No.
08-1420.
The bankruptcy of Lehman's parent is In re Lehman Brothers
Holdings Inc, in the same court, No. 08-13555.