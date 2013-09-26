By Luisa Porritt
LONDON, Sept 26 Creditors of the European
operations of Lehman Brothers are set to receive a $7.8 billion
payout, its administrators said on Thursday, the latest in a
series of payments made to creditors in the former U.S.
investment bank.
The amount distributed represents a 100 percent return on
counterparties' claims, PwC said in a statement, and comes after
a big rise in the value of claims against Lehman's estate in the
past year.
Five years on from the collapse, payouts to Lehman's
creditors in Europe are on course to top 100 percent some time
next year, following a recovery of assets by administrators and
legal victories over other parts of the ex-investment bank.
In total, PwC said it expects 40 billion pounds to be
returned to Lehman creditors.
This latest payout is being made to the Omnibus Trust, a
claimant group that includes British and American hedge funds.
"Today's distribution marks the end of a very long campaign
that started within weeks of the administration when our
original claim on behalf of our clients was filed," Russell
Downs, joint administrator of Lehman Brothers International
(Europe) and partner at PwC.
"It has been a tough journey with many obstacles along the
way, but ultimately one where our clients have benefited from a
rewarding outcome."
Securities linked to the Omnibus' claims were liquidated in
June at the top of the market, Downs said, and this could
deliver the creditors up to 8 percent above their claims.
Unsecured creditors remain in negotiations to receive the
amount they are fully owed, with almost 69 percent of their
claims already paid out, and a third tranche is expected at the
end of November.