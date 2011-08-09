* Aims to make certain interim payouts by April 2012

* Says general creditors face "inevitable" shortfall

* Prepares for 2013 trial against European affiliate

By Nick Brown

NEW YORK, Aug 9 The trustee winding down Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc's LEHMQ.PK brokerage hopes to repay customers in full, but expects a significant shortfall in paying back $47.5 billion owed to general creditors.

The bulk of brokerage Lehman Brothers Inc's $20.6 billion in assets will probably go to customers, James Kobak, a lawyer for trustee James Giddens, said on Tuesday.

Customers have asserted $12 billion in allowed claims and another $43 billion in unresolved claims, Kobak said at the trustee's "State of the Estate" address in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. Giddens has said he believes the bulk of the unresolved amount will be found invalid.

The unresolved customer claims are largely from Lehman affiliates, including $17 billion from broker-dealer Lehman Brothers International Europe and $8 billion from the parent Lehman company.

Giddens told the court he hoped to make at least partial payouts to net equity customers by March or April, adding that key customer claims disputes will be hashed out in court soon.

But the dispute with the European broker-dealer, slated for trial in early 2013, is the "elephant in the room," the judge presiding over Lehman's bankruptcy said on Tuesday.

Judge James Peck said such a timeframe could hamper the estate's ability to pay creditors. He called for a quick resolution by all parties, including the Securities Investor Protection Corp, which is charged with protecting investors of failed broker-dealers.

EUROPEAN BROKER-DEALER CLAIM

The key area of dispute is Lehman Brothers International Europe's $8.3 billion "house" claim over money the brokerage holds on its behalf.

At issue is whether money held on behalf of foreign affiliates can be considered customer money. If allowed, the claim could eat up a significant portion of the brokerage's resources for paying back its customers.

Regardless of the outcome, however, the brokerage will not be able to make significant payouts on the $47.5 billion in general creditor claims, which face an "inevitable" shortfall, Kobak said.

A spokeswoman for Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc declined to comment after the hearing.

Lehman filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 15, 2008, with $639 billion in assets. The filing was six times larger than any previous U.S. bankruptcy and was considered to be a key catalyst to the financial crisis.

The parent company plans on Aug. 30 to ask Peck for authority to hold an official creditor vote on a plan to let it emerge from bankruptcy late this year or early in 2012 and to repay creditors about $65 billion soon afterward.

The case is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)