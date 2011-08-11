* U.S. Trustee, Wilmington Trust among objectors
* Hearing to approve plan outline set for Aug. 30
* Plan proposes $65 billion in creditor payouts
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Aug 11 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc
LEHMQ.PK is facing several new objections to its plan to end
the largest bankruptcy in U.S. history and repay $65 billion to
creditors.
The company is negotiating intensively with creditors since
amending its reorganization plan in June.
It hopes to win sufficient support by Aug. 30, when U.S.
Bankruptcy Judge James Peck decides whether Lehman, once Wall
Street's fourth-largest investment bank, has disclosed enough
to warrant sending the plan to creditors for a vote.
But Tracy Hope Davis, the U.S. trustee, said Lehman's
so-called disclosure statement is inadequate, citing 23
deficiencies, including a lack of a timetable for the bank's
liquidation, and a shortage of detail on plans for LAMCO, the
entity created to manage various assets, including real
estate.
The U.S. Trustee, a Justice Department agency that oversees
bankruptcy cases, can be influential because that office,
unlike creditors, ensures compliance with bankruptcy laws and
does not have a stake in the outcome.
In addition to Davis, at least a half-dozen bondholders and
other creditors filed objections by late Thursday afternoon,
ahead of a deadline at the end of the day.
Among them, Wilmington Trust Co, trustee for between $49
billion and $73 billion in claims, said Lehman did not give
sufficient information on how structured securities claims
would be treated.
Bundesverland deutscher Banken eV, an association of German
Banks, said Lehman was too vague on how its plan would affect
creditors of certain entities, specifically non-bankrupt
foreign affiliates.
Mason Capital Management LLC, which manages about $380
million in notes issued by one such affiliate, voiced a similar
concern, while other objections were lodged by
PricewaterhouseCoopers [PWC.UL], Libertyview Capital Management
LLC and Fidelity National Title Insurance Co.
A spokeswoman for Lehman declined to comment.
PAULSON, GOLDMAN
Lehman has gained support for its plan from two key
creditor groups who hold nearly one-third of the roughly $320
billion in overall claims.
Those groups -- a bondholder group led by hedge fund
Paulson & Co, and derivatives creditors, including Goldman
Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) -- proposed
their own plans before accepting Lehman's compromise.
Lehman's plan could pay creditors an average 20 cents on
the dollar. Some groups would receive more, including
derivatives creditors who would see nearly 28 cents on the
dollar.
The company has also secured support from a group of Asian
affiliates holding about $20 billion in claims.
If Peck approved Lehman's disclosure statement, creditors
would vote on the reorganization plan on Nov. 4 and the plan
could win the judge's approval the following month. Lehman
could begin repaying creditors soon afterward.
Lehman filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 15, 2008, with $639
billion in assets. The filing was six times larger than any
previous U.S. bankruptcy and was considered to be a key
catalyst to the financial crisis.
The case is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; editing by Andre Grenon)