* U.S. Trustee, Wilmington Trust among objectors

* Hearing to approve plan outline set for Aug. 30

* Plan proposes $65 billion in creditor payouts

By Nick Brown

NEW YORK, Aug 11 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK is facing several new objections to its plan to end the largest bankruptcy in U.S. history and repay $65 billion to creditors.

The company is negotiating intensively with creditors since amending its reorganization plan in June.

It hopes to win sufficient support by Aug. 30, when U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Peck decides whether Lehman, once Wall Street's fourth-largest investment bank, has disclosed enough to warrant sending the plan to creditors for a vote.

But Tracy Hope Davis, the U.S. trustee, said Lehman's so-called disclosure statement is inadequate, citing 23 deficiencies, including a lack of a timetable for the bank's liquidation, and a shortage of detail on plans for LAMCO, the entity created to manage various assets, including real estate.

The U.S. Trustee, a Justice Department agency that oversees bankruptcy cases, can be influential because that office, unlike creditors, ensures compliance with bankruptcy laws and does not have a stake in the outcome.

In addition to Davis, at least a half-dozen bondholders and other creditors filed objections by late Thursday afternoon, ahead of a deadline at the end of the day.

Among them, Wilmington Trust Co, trustee for between $49 billion and $73 billion in claims, said Lehman did not give sufficient information on how structured securities claims would be treated.

Bundesverland deutscher Banken eV, an association of German Banks, said Lehman was too vague on how its plan would affect creditors of certain entities, specifically non-bankrupt foreign affiliates.

Mason Capital Management LLC, which manages about $380 million in notes issued by one such affiliate, voiced a similar concern, while other objections were lodged by PricewaterhouseCoopers [PWC.UL], Libertyview Capital Management LLC and Fidelity National Title Insurance Co.

A spokeswoman for Lehman declined to comment.

PAULSON, GOLDMAN

Lehman has gained support for its plan from two key creditor groups who hold nearly one-third of the roughly $320 billion in overall claims.

Those groups -- a bondholder group led by hedge fund Paulson & Co, and derivatives creditors, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) -- proposed their own plans before accepting Lehman's compromise.

Lehman's plan could pay creditors an average 20 cents on the dollar. Some groups would receive more, including derivatives creditors who would see nearly 28 cents on the dollar.

The company has also secured support from a group of Asian affiliates holding about $20 billion in claims.

If Peck approved Lehman's disclosure statement, creditors would vote on the reorganization plan on Nov. 4 and the plan could win the judge's approval the following month. Lehman could begin repaying creditors soon afterward.

Lehman filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 15, 2008, with $639 billion in assets. The filing was six times larger than any previous U.S. bankruptcy and was considered to be a key catalyst to the financial crisis.

The case is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555. (Reporting by Nick Brown; editing by Andre Grenon)