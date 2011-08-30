* Seeking court approval to let creditors vote on plan
* Says it has resolved several creditor objections
* Hearing could spill into Wednesday
(New paragraphs 1-10, adds details from hearing)
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Aug 30 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc
LEHMQ.PK told a bankruptcy judge on Tuesday it has resolved
or pushed off eight of the 18 objections to its plan outline to
pay creditors back $65 billion and end the biggest bankruptcy
in U.S. history.
The company, seeking bankruptcy court permission to let
creditors vote on its plan, reached new settlements with
affiliates in Singapore and the Netherlands, Lehman lawyer
Harvey Miller said at a U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing.
It still faces objections from Fidelity National Title
Insurance Co, Mason Capital Management LLC, Centerbridge Credit
Advisors LLC and others, Miller said.
Lehman has faced off with angry creditors for years but is
now dealing with a relatively small list of objections for a
case its size because it was able to get powerful critics,
including distressed investors and former trading partners, on
its side prior to the hearing.
Approval of the outline would provide a glimmer of light
for an end to the three-year bankruptcy, allowing creditors to
hold a Nov. 4 vote on the payout plan.
But the hearing is likely to be a lengthy process, with
Judge James Peck budgeting nearly two days for the process and
warning a packed courtroom they were likely in for a "long
day."
AN ORDERLY PROCESS
Invoking Winston Churchill, Miller said he hoped the
hearing represents the "beginning of the end" of Lehman's
bankruptcy, rather than the "end of the beginning."
But obstacles remain to its emergence and its ability to
start paying back the investors who lost billions. Even after
creditors and the court approve the reorganization plan, Lehman
must meet certain financing and other conditions outlined in
it, a process that could take days, weeks or months, a company
spokeswoman said last week. Lehman has said it hopes to begin
creditor payouts in the first quarter of 2012.
Judge Peck told a packed courtroom he wanted an orderly
hearing, saying he would listen to legitimate objections to the
plan outline, but said objections to the plan itself should be
reserved for the confirmation stage of the plan process.
"I am not going to permit the hearing to become what
amounts to a preview of coming attractions of what will be
presented at the time of" plan confirmation, Peck said, asking
lawyers to "behave as grownups." Video feeds were set up in two
additional rooms as hundreds gathered for the hearing.
$360 BLN IN CLAIMS
The investment bank faces about $360 billion in allowed
claims, Miller said. That figure represents an increase from
earlier estimates of about $320 billion. Creditors will recover
about $65 billion, or an average of 20 cents on the dollar.
Lehman has support from most of its largest creditors,
including two groups that hold a combined $100 billion in
claims, nearly one-third of the total claims against Lehman.
Those groups include a bondholder group led by hedge fund
Paulson & Co, and derivatives creditors such as Goldman Sachs
Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N). Asian affiliates
holding about $20 billion in claims have also pledged support.
Lehman filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 15, 2008, with $639
billion in assets. The filing was six times larger than any
previous U.S. bankruptcy and was considered to be a key
catalyst to the financial crisis.
The case in In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; editing by Andre Grenon and Gunna
Dickson)