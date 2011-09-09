* $90 mln release would fund settlement with investors
* Objectors say release favors some defendants over others
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Former directors of a Lehman
Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK affiliate are objecting to the
proposed release of $90 million in insurance funds to settle an
investor lawsuit against ex-Chief Executive Richard Fuld and
other officials.
Seven former leaders of Structured Asset Securities Corp,
Lehman's mortgage-backed securities issuer, said in a court
filing on Thursday the release might not leave enough insurance
money to cover a settlement in their own investor lawsuit.
Fuld and 13 fellow Lehman executives asked a U.S.
bankruptcy judge last month to authorize the release of $90
million under an insurance policy covering directors' and
officers' liability. The money would be used to fund a
settlement in a lawsuit seeking class action status on behalf
of investors in some of the more than $31 billion of equity and
debt sold by Lehman beginning in 2006.
The settlement would end a contentious three-year court
battle accusing Lehman's directors of painting a misleadingly
rosy picture of the company's health in financial statements
and securities offerings.
But SASCO officials, facing their own litigation from
purchasers of $24 billion of Lehman MBS, panned the release as
unfair. They said the Fuld defendants have threatened
litigation if any portion of the $250 million policy is used to
settle SASCO lawsuits.
Fuld and his fellow defendants are trying to hoard the
policy for themselves, planning to use it to quickly resolve
multiple claims against them, the SASCO group said in
Thursday's filing.
The group said it has a $45 million settlement offer from
plaintiffs in the MBS case and would like to fund it using the
policy, provided the Fuld defendants do not drain its
resources.
"It would be inequitable to permit the equity/debt
defendants to expend all of the remaining available insurance
proceeds for their own benefit and leave the SASCO defendants
without protection," the SASCO group said in its filing.
Lehman filed for bankruptcy with $639 billion of assets,
and its collapse was a principal trigger of the 2008 global
financial crisis.
While members of Lehman's brass have been sued by
investors, there have been no U.S. prosecutions of top company
officials.
Lehman's bankruptcy is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc,
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No.
08-13555. The debt/equity lawsuit is In re: Lehman Brothers
Equity/Debt Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 08-5523. The MBS lawsuit is
In re: Lehman Brothers Mortgage-Backed Securities Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
08-6762.
(Editing by Gary Hill)