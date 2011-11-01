* Goldman to buy 10-building portfolio in Rosslyn, Va.
* Settles lawsuit after Goldman previously canceled deal
By Nick Brown
Oct 31 A nonbankrupt unit of Lehman Brothers
Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK has closed on a deal to sell its
interest in a 10-office real estate portfolio to a Goldman
Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) unit, ending litigation after Goldman
initially canceled the deal.
Lehman's Rosslyn LB Syndication Partner LLC unit said in a
statement on Monday that the deal with Goldman's Usreo/Rosslyn
Investors LLC was official.
Separately, Lehman filed court papers on Monday announcing
it had settled a lawsuit accusing Goldman of using pretextual
excuses to avoid closing on the deal earlier in October.
Neither the court papers nor Lehman's statement revealed
how the settlement was reached or whether the purchase price
changed after Goldman reneged. The initial deal had been
expected to bring in at least $385 million to the Lehman
estate.
"This transaction is another example of our executing the
sale strategy we laid out at the beginning of the year and has
enabled us to achieve a strong result for our creditors," Jeff
Fitts, who heads Lehman's real estate group, said in the
statement.
A spokesman for Lehman declined to comment on specifics of
the deal, including purchase price. An attorney for Goldman
could not immediately be reached.
Lehman has said in court papers that the
3-million-square-foot office portfolio, located in Rosslyn,
Virginia, is valued at nearly $1.26 billion.
According to Lehman's lawsuit, Goldman canceled the
purchase two days before its closing date, saying Lehman had
failed to disclose certain leasing agreements and had submitted
tenant documents that were inconsistent with terms of the
deal.
Lehman rejected those grounds as "pretextual," saying
Goldman was looking for an excuse to "avoid its contractual
obligations."
Lehman is in the process of offloading its real estate
assets to pay back its creditors. Real estate sales are
expected to bring in $13.2 billion by the end of 2014,
according to other Lehman court filings.
The case is Rosslyn LB Syndication Partner LLC v.
Usreo/Rosslyn Investors LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-2764.
The Lehman bankruptcy is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings
Inc, in the same court, No. 08-13555.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Gary Hill)