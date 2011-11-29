NEW YORK Nov 29 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc
LEHMQ.PK said on Tuesday that 98.7 percent of creditors
representing more than $405 billion in claims had voted to back
its reorganization plan, an important step toward ending its
bankruptcy.
Lehman, which filed the biggest bankruptcy in U.S. history
in September 2008, said that 71,553 creditors with about $400
billion in claims against it had voted for the plan. Lehman had
expected to receive creditor support after negotiating deals
for creditor approval earlier this year.
In total, 75,322 creditors voted on the plan. The company
is due to present the plan to Federal bankruptcy court in New
York on Dec. 6. Judge James Peck is expected to approve the
plan, which will return about $65 billion to creditors.
Lehman, which made the disclosure in a legal filing, said
that every class of creditors that voted on the plan
overwhelmingly accepted it.
The case is in re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555.