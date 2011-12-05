* Lehman nears end of bankruptcy process
* Moves creditors closer to payouts
* Hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in Manhattan
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK, Dec 5 Lehman Brothers Holdings Corp
LEHMQ.PK is about to take its last step toward exiting a more
than three-year-long bankruptcy process, a move that should
enable it to begin paying back investors next year.
Lehman, which filed for bankruptcy in September 2008 and
worsened the global financial crisis, is due to present its
payout plan to Federal Bankruptcy Judge James Peck on Tuesday
in a 10 a.m. hearing in Manhattan.
The defunct financial institution said in a recent court
filing the plan essentially continues the efforts it has
made while in bankruptcy to sell assets and maximize payments
to creditors.
During the past three years, Lehman has sold billions of
dollars' worth of real estate and other assets as it worked
with debt investors and former trading partners to hammer out a
plan on how to divide the fraction of its assets that
remained.
Lehman's wind-down plan proposes to pay out $65 billion
in periodic distributions to those creditors starting in what
it previously forecast would be early next year.
After bankruptcy ends, the company will have a new board of
directors, the members of which Lehman released in a court
filing on Monday. They include executives from financial
companies such as Capmark Financial Group Inc CPMK.PK,
American International Group Inc (AIG.N), Goldman Sachs Group
Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N).
They are as follows: Frederick Arnold, Robert Gifford,
Thomas Knott, Sean Mahoney, David Pauker, Ronald Tanemura and
Owen Thomas.
Shareholders, whose stock hit a high of $86.18 a share in
February 2007 according to Reuters data, will receive
nothing, as is typical in bankruptcy. Unsecured creditors,
depending on the type of debt, will receive from 21.1 cents to
27.9 cents on the dollar, if Peck approves the plan at the
hearing.
Peck, who is tasked with determining whether the bankruptcy
plan is fair and equitable, is expected to set a date for
Lehman's exit from bankruptcy once he confirms the plan. Before
it can start paying creditors, the company must sort through
any other issues, such as other types of reserves it must set
aside for other expenses.
Lehman heads into the hearing with support from more than
95 percent of its voting creditors and many of its major
objections behind it. Lehman tackled some of its biggest
opposition from financial firms such as Goldman Sachs and
Paulson & Co in 2010 and 2011 by overhauling the plan several
times and changing its payout schemes.
Lehman's last hearing, in which the judge approved the
details of the vote that were sent to voting creditors, lasted
about three hours. The hearing is essentially the last time
creditors can voice objections, however, and more than a
week has been set aside on the judge's calendar in case it is
needed.
ASSET SALES AHEAD
Many of Lehman's biggest assets have been sold while the
company was in bankruptcy, such as its investment banking
operations, which went to Barclays Plc (BARC.L) within
days of its filing.
But more than half of its $65 billion in assets remains to
be sold, including the rest of its stake in asset manager
Neuberger Berman, its stake in apartment owner Archstone, two
banking units and some private equity investments.
Lehman's 47 percent stake in Archstone is seen as one of
its most valuable assets. Last week, Equity Residential
(EQR.N) agreed to buy a 26.5 percent stake in the company
for $1.325 billion from Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and
Barclays, which together own most of the balance of the
company.
Lehman has the right to match that offer and could try to
buy the stake as it tries to maximize its investment. Archstone
was sold for $22 billion at the peak of the housing boom and
later helped bankrupt Lehman.
