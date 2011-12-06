* Court approves Lehman's plan to exit bankruptcy
* Lehman proposes to exit court process in early 2012
* Ruling follows more than three-year court process
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK, Dec 6 Lehman Brothers Holdings Corp
LEHMQ.PK, now just the odds and ends of the global financial
behemoth that collapsed in September 2008, received court
approval on Tuesday to exit bankruptcy early next year.
Lehman may now wind down its remaining operations, U.S.
Bankruptcy Judge James Peck said at a hearing in New York. Once
a mammoth investment bank and brokerage, Lehman is now a
collection of assets including real estate, private equity and
banking investments.
"Lehman may one have been a too-big-to-fail ... global
financial institution, but it was not to big to resolve in
Chapter 11," Peck said, his voice choked up. He has spent more
than three years overseeing the bankruptcy.
Lehman proposed to the court on Tuesday that its bankruptcy
exit occur no earlier than Jan. 31, giving it time to prepare
to stand on its own, and paving the way for payouts to
creditors to start in 2012.
The company had $639 billion in assets when it went
bankrupt. Some of that money was returned to brokerage
customers in a separate proceeding. There remains $65 billion
to be returned to creditors who have $450 billion in claims, a
group that includes debt investors and trading partners from
before the bankruptcy, like Goldman Sachs (GS.N).
While Lehman winds down, it will continue to manage its
holdings in real estate company Archstone, banks, asset manager
Neuberger Berman and private equity.
Looking back to the long day that began on Sept. 14, 2008,
and continued into the bankruptcy filing the next day, Lehman's
lead lawyer, Harvey Miller of Weil Gotshal & Manges, remembered
how the meltdown started.
"I see the chaos, the confusion and the distress on the
faces of hundreds of Lehman employees flooding into the
enterprise's headquarters at 745 Seventh Avenue in their
attempt to gather their belongings before a potential lock-down
of the building," Miller told the court.
UNWINDING
At the time of the bankruptcy, Lehman was an international
company with businesses and employees around the globe. Many of
Lehman's 25,000 employees were saved by asset sales but
thousands still lost their jobs. In the end, 23 different
Lehman companies were included in the bankruptcy proceedings.
In bankruptcy, Lehman sold many of its assets, from
valuable artwork to complex Wall Street securities; achieved
settlements with creditors, investors and trading partners; and
exited real estate leases like its Canary Wharf building in
London and sold buildings.
The bankruptcy has been tumultuous, with lawsuits creating
sideshows to the already complicated business of unwinding and
valuing securities such as credit derivative swaps.
One of those legal cases put Lehman and Barclays executives
on the witness stand to determine if the deal struck selling
Lehman's bank to Barclays was fair.
At times, the bankruptcy has provided a deeper look at the
kinds of conversations that took place in the months ahead of
the company's collapse, when the credit markets were
contracting and taking down competitors, such as Bear Stearns.
Lehman's own role in its downfall, particularly the actions
of executives like CEO Richard Fuld, were also the subject of
numerous investigations by government agencies.
Fuld was forced to testify before Congress and said that he
did not know about an accounting tactic known as Repo 105 that
a bankruptcy court examiner said had contributed to the
company's decline by creating the illusion that it had a lower
debt-to-equity ratio than it actually did.
Fuld and others at Lehman argued that many of their
problems were due to investors who in the months ahead of its
implosion sold the stock short.
POST BANKRUPTCY
Lehman attorney Miller told Judge Peck on Tuesday that only
one objection remained among the thousands of claims that have
been made against the company. That objection, which kept the
proceedings from moving even more quickly, was withdrawn.
The Lehman wind-down plan, which 95 percent of voting
creditors approved last month, was the end game to lengthy
negotiations to a massive settlement. Under Lehman's plan for
post-bankruptcy dealings, it will pay periodic distributions to
its creditors.
"It seems almost like yesterday that we started this
journey. In another context to some of us it seems we have
spent a lifetime working on Lehman," Miller said.
Fees for the Lehman bankruptcy's advisers and lawyers have
totaled about $1.5 billion.
The case is In re: Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)