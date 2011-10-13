LONDON Oct 13 Investors owed money by the European arm of failed U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers could get a first payout next year, its administrator said on Thursday.

"We remain hopeful of making a first, interim distribution to creditors at some stage during 2012," Tony Lomas, a partner at accountants PricewaterhouseCoopers, said in a statement.

PwC, appointed administrator to Lehman Brothers' European division when the bank collapsed in September 2008, said it had raised some 1.8 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) in cash from the unit's assets in the last six months, bringing the total so far to 12.6 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.634 British Pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Rosalba O'Brien)