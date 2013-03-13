* Judge grants request to subpoena Bruno Iksil in lawsuit
vs. JPMorgan
* Ex-JPM trader Iksil is 'London Whale' linked to $6.2 bln
in JPM losses
* Lehman, creditors have sued JPM over $8.6 bln in
collateral
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, March 13 A bankruptcy judge on
Wednesday gave creditors of Lehman Brothers the green
light to subpoena former JPMorgan Chase & Co trader
Bruno Iksil, the so-called "London Whale," in an $8.6 billion
lawsuit against the bank, a Lehman spokeswoman said.
Judge James Peck made the decision at a hearing in U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, spokeswoman Kim McLeod said on
Wednesday.
The judge rejected arguments from JPMorgan that Iksil had
little to do with the allegations in the lawsuit, which centers
on JPMorgan's role as Lehman's main clearing bank in the days
leading up to its Sept. 15, 2008, bankruptcy.
Lehman and its unsecured creditors' committee accuse
JPMorgan of using its access to Lehman to extract $8.6 billion
of collateral in the four business days ahead of the Chapter 11
filing.
They argued that Iksil had a "practice of intentional
mismarking," and wanted to review trades that led to an
"unjustified" $273.3 million collateral call on Sept. 9, 2008,
which JPMorgan reversed the next day.
Iksil gained notoriety after his activities were linked to
$6.2 billion of trading losses at JPMorgan's Chief Investment
Office. The French national had worked in London for the New
York-based bank.
In court papers, JPMorgan had argued that getting Iksil
involved in the case would waste time and money, particularly in
light of statements by former U.S. Treasury Secretaries Timothy
Geithner and Henry Paulson that the collateral requests did not
cause Lehman to fail.
The bank said Lehman pointed to nothing that shows the
bank's Chief Investment Office had any role in the collateral
requests at the center of Lehman's lawsuit.
"It is readily apparent that the only real reason for the
plaintiffs' interest in taking Mr. Iksil's deposition is that he
has been in the news," JPMorgan said in court papers.
Lawyers for both the Lehman creditors' committee and
JPMorgan did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.
Last April, Judge Peck narrowed but refused to dismiss
Lehman's lawsuit, saying the company could pursue claims that
JPMorgan had acted in a "commercially unreasonable" manner.
Lehman emerged from Chapter 11 in March 2012. It has said it
hopes to repay creditors about $65 billion, a process that is
expected to take several years.
The JPMorgan case is Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc et al v.
JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District
of New York, No. 10-ap-03266. The main bankruptcy case is In re:
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc in the same court, No. 08-13555.