* Asks bankruptcy court to approve plan

* Agreement could fetch $1.5 bln for Lehman creditors

By Nick Brown

NEW YORK, Nov 9 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK will sell its equity in investment management business Neuberger Berman, a move it says will fetch as much as $1.5 billion for its creditors.

Under a deal unveiled on Wednesday in a court filing, Lehman said it plans to redeem its preferred shares at par, then monetize its 49 percent stake in Neuberger's common equity over several years.

The preferred shares would bring in about $845 million immediately, with more value trickling in from common shares over the next five to seven years, according to the filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. The plan is set for an approval hearing on Nov. 30 before Judge James Peck.

In addition to boosting creditor paybacks, the plan could allow Neuberger to become fully independent, the investment manager said in a statement.

Lehman "has agreed to terms affording Neuberger Berman the opportunity to purchase the (Lehman) estate's remaining interests in the firm, creating a clear path to Neuberger becoming 100 percent employee-owned," Neuberger said.

William Fox, part of the Lehman restructuring team at turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal, said Lehman has been working "diligently" to monetize its stake in a way that would allow Neuberger to become employee-owned.

"The strategy we have followed would provide an optimal result for all constituents," said Fox, who sits on Neuberger's board of directors.

VICTIM OF THE CREDIT CRISIS

Neuberger was a pioneering mutual fund manager and one of the country's leading investment firms when it listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1999. Lehman acquired it in 2003 for $2.6 billion.

But the happy marriage fell apart in 2008 when Lehman succumbed to the credit crisis and filed the biggest bankruptcy in U.S. history, listing $639 billion in assets.

Neuberger was among Lehman's most valuable and liquid assets and creditors tried to sell it to private investors. But Neuberger's management, which envisioned an independent, employee-controlled company, prevailed with a deal to buy 51 percent of the firm for about $922 million.

Lehman was left with 93 percent of Neuberger's preferred equity and 49 percent of its common stock.

The monetization will benefit creditors who have asserted a total of at least $320 billion in claims. Lehman's most recent bankruptcy exit plan, slated for a confirmation hearing before Judge Peck on Dec. 6, would repay about $65 billion of those claims.

The bankruptcy is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555. (Additional reporting by Joseph Giannone; editing by Andre Grenon)