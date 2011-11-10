* Asks bankruptcy court to approve plan
* Agreement could fetch $1.5 bln for Lehman creditors
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Nov 9 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc
LEHMQ.PK will sell its equity in investment management
business Neuberger Berman, a move it says will fetch as much as
$1.5 billion for its creditors.
Under a deal unveiled on Wednesday in a court filing,
Lehman said it plans to redeem its preferred shares at par,
then monetize its 49 percent stake in Neuberger's common equity
over several years.
The preferred shares would bring in about $845 million
immediately, with more value trickling in from common shares
over the next five to seven years, according to the filing in
U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. The plan is set for an
approval hearing on Nov. 30 before Judge James Peck.
In addition to boosting creditor paybacks, the plan could
allow Neuberger to become fully independent, the investment
manager said in a statement.
Lehman "has agreed to terms affording Neuberger Berman the
opportunity to purchase the (Lehman) estate's remaining
interests in the firm, creating a clear path to Neuberger
becoming 100 percent employee-owned," Neuberger said.
William Fox, part of the Lehman restructuring team at
turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal, said Lehman has been working
"diligently" to monetize its stake in a way that would allow
Neuberger to become employee-owned.
"The strategy we have followed would provide an optimal
result for all constituents," said Fox, who sits on Neuberger's
board of directors.
VICTIM OF THE CREDIT CRISIS
Neuberger was a pioneering mutual fund manager and one of
the country's leading investment firms when it listed on the
New York Stock Exchange in 1999. Lehman acquired it in 2003 for
$2.6 billion.
But the happy marriage fell apart in 2008 when Lehman
succumbed to the credit crisis and filed the biggest bankruptcy
in U.S. history, listing $639 billion in assets.
Neuberger was among Lehman's most valuable and liquid
assets and creditors tried to sell it to private investors. But
Neuberger's management, which envisioned an independent,
employee-controlled company, prevailed with a deal to buy 51
percent of the firm for about $922 million.
Lehman was left with 93 percent of Neuberger's preferred
equity and 49 percent of its common stock.
The monetization will benefit creditors who have asserted a
total of at least $320 billion in claims. Lehman's most recent
bankruptcy exit plan, slated for a confirmation hearing before
Judge Peck on Dec. 6, would repay about $65 billion of those
claims.
The bankruptcy is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555.
(Additional reporting by Joseph Giannone; editing by Andre
Grenon)