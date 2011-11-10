* Asks bankruptcy court to approve plan
* Agreement could fetch $1.5 bln for Lehman creditors
* The plan removes questions about Lehman's exit- Walker
(Adds comment from Neuberger CEO interview)
By Nick Brown and Joe Giannone
NEW YORK, Nov 9 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc
LEHMQ.PK will sell its equity in investment management
business Neuberger Berman, a move it says will fetch as much as
$1.5 billion for its creditors.
In addition to boosting creditor paybacks, the latest
agreement paves the way for the elite wealth manager to become
fully employee-owned and independent.
Under a deal unveiled on Wednesday in a court filing,
Lehman said it plans to redeem its preferred shares at par,
then sell its 49 percent stake in Neuberger's common equity
over several years.
The preferred shares would bring in about $845 million
immediately, with more value trickling in from common shares
over the next five to seven years, according to the filing in
U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. The plan is set for an
approval hearing on Nov. 30 before Judge James Peck.
"Having an effective path forward to independence is a big
deal for us; we're very pleased," said Neuberger Berman Chief
Executive George Walker in an interview.
Under the terms of the agreement, Neuberger's management
and employees initially can purchase 40 percent of Lehman's
stake -- roughly 20 percent of the firm's total equity -- a
deal likely to be completed in the first quarter. That will
boost the employee stake closer to 71 percent.
Over each of the next five years, Neuberger can then buy 25
percent of what ever shares it does not own. Valuation for the
shares at each sale will be determined by outside firms hired
by Neuberger and the Lehman estate.
"This basically gives the estate the chance to dollar-cost
average the price they receive for their stake," Walker said,
removing the risk of a single-date sale.
Buying back the firm over time also lets Neuberger purchase
each installment with cash generated by the business and funds
contributed by employees. The only purchase requiring outside
financing will be the initial pay down of preferreds, he said.
Neuberger in a statement also noted the deal would reduce
its cost of capital.
"We are employee-controlled today and whether it's a 52
percent stake or 97 percent, it's not going to change how we
operate the firm," said Walker, a former Goldman Sachs and
Lehman executive who is also cousins with former President
George W. Bush.
"Mostly this is an affirmation of the path that we've been
on and resolves some of the lingering questions of how the
Lehman estate would exit its position," he said.
William Fox, part of the Lehman restructuring team at
turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal, said Lehman has been working
"diligently" to monetize its stake in a way that would allow
Neuberger to become employee-owned.
"The strategy we have followed would provide an optimal
result for all constituents," said Fox, who sits on Neuberger's
board of directors.
VICTIM OF THE CREDIT CRISIS
Neuberger was a pioneering mutual fund manager and one of
the country's leading investment firms when it listed on the
New York Stock Exchange in 1999. Lehman acquired it in 2003 for
$2.6 billion, and the firm thrived as part of the fast growing
investment bank and securities firm.
But the happy marriage fell apart in 2008 when Lehman's
exposure to real estate and mortgages, and its piles of debt,
succumbed to the credit crisis. The bank filed the biggest
bankruptcy in U.S. history, listing $639 billion in assets.
Neuberger was among Lehman's most valuable and liquid
assets, and creditors initially tried to sell it to private
investors. But Neuberger's leaders wanted to control their
company and prevailed in court with a deal to buy 51 percent of
the firm for about $922 million.
Lehman was left with 93 percent of Neuberger's preferred
equity, which Neuberger said was worth $813 million, and about
49 percent of its common stock.
Neuberger has grown to $183 billion in assets under
management at the end of September from $158 billion in may
2009.
The monetization will benefit creditors who have asserted
at least $320 billion in claims. Lehman's most recent
bankruptcy exit plan, slated for a confirmation hearing before
Judge Peck on Dec. 6, would repay about $65 billion of those
claims.
The bankruptcy is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555.
(Additional reporting by Joseph Giannone; editing by Andre
Grenon, Bernard Orr)