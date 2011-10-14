LONDON Oct 14 A British court said bankrupt companies must fill their pension gaps before paying other unsecured debts, upholding an earlier ruling against the administrators for Lehman Brothers and Nortel Networks.

The UK Court of Appeal on Friday rejected arguments by administrators for Lehman and Nortel, upholding a High Court ruling last year that pension funds were an expense and must be paid out before debts to administrators. That surprise ruling prompted warnings that it could make administrators reluctant to take on cases.

The Pensions Regulator, the UK public body charged with protecting pension schemes, ordered Lehman and Nortel to support their underfunded pension schemes after they filed for bankruptcy, with pension deficits of 148 million ($232 million)and 2.1 billion pounds, respectively.

"The only alternative to treating (pensions) as a payable expense is that it would go into (a) black hole. That cannot have been the intention of Parliament," wrote judge Timothy Lloyd in his opinion.

By classing pensions as an expense, the ruling considerably shrinks the pot of funds available to administrators to collect fees from, leaving no guarantee they will be paid for their work if unexpected claims arise.

"This might seem like a decision only of interest to insolvency lawyers and practitioners, but it could make a huge difference to the prospects of a business being successfully rescued," said Allen & Overy pension partner Maria Stimpson.

In two weeks time the court will decide if administrators can appeal to the Supreme Court. ($1 = 0.636 British Pounds) (Reporting By Ethan Bilby; Editing by Will Waterman)