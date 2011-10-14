LONDON Oct 14 A British court said bankrupt
companies must fill their pension gaps before paying other
unsecured debts, upholding an earlier ruling against the
administrators for Lehman Brothers and Nortel Networks.
The UK Court of Appeal on Friday rejected
arguments by administrators for Lehman and Nortel, upholding a
High Court ruling last year that pension funds were an expense
and must be paid out before debts to administrators. That
surprise ruling prompted warnings that it could make
administrators reluctant to take on cases.
The Pensions Regulator, the UK public body charged with
protecting pension schemes, ordered Lehman and Nortel to support
their underfunded pension schemes after they filed for
bankruptcy, with pension deficits of 148 million ($232
million)and 2.1 billion pounds, respectively.
"The only alternative to treating (pensions) as a payable
expense is that it would go into (a) black hole. That cannot
have been the intention of Parliament," wrote judge Timothy
Lloyd in his opinion.
By classing pensions as an expense, the ruling considerably
shrinks the pot of funds available to administrators to collect
fees from, leaving no guarantee they will be paid for their work
if unexpected claims arise.
"This might seem like a decision only of interest to
insolvency lawyers and practitioners, but it could make a huge
difference to the prospects of a business being successfully
rescued," said Allen & Overy pension partner Maria Stimpson.
In two weeks time the court will decide if administrators
can appeal to the Supreme Court.
($1 = 0.636 British Pounds)
(Reporting By Ethan Bilby; Editing by Will Waterman)