* Payout could begin early in 2012
* $23.7 bln assets under trustee's control
* "Great bulk" of assets for distribution already amassed
By Jonathan Stempel
Dec 2 The trustee liquidating Lehman Brothers
Holdings Inc's LEHMQ.PK brokerage unit asked a bankruptcy
judge for permission to set aside $18.3 billion of assets to be
returned to customers beginning early next year.
That payout would represent more than three-fourths of the
$23.7 billion of assets that James Giddens, the trustee for the
Lehman Brothers Inc unit, said he has under his control.
Of the $23.7 billion, $12.7 billion are securities and $11
billion is cash. Lehman was the fourth-largest U.S. investment
bank prior to its Sept. 15, 2008 bankruptcy, the largest
Chapter 11 filing in U.S. history.
"The great bulk of the assets that will be available for
distribution ... are now in hand," Giddens said in a late
Thursday filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.
"The trustee would like to be in a position to proceed with
interim distributions to customers in early 2012."
Soon after Lehman's bankruptcy, Giddens distributed $92.3
billion to benefit customers holding 110,000 accounts. Many
accounts were absorbed by Barclays Plc (BARC.L) and asset
manager Neuberger Berman.
Giddens is also liquidating the broker-dealer unit of MF
Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK, a futures brokerage once run by
former New Jersey governor and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) chief Jon
Corzine. Customer distributions in that case are a small
fraction of those in Lehman's bankruptcy.
According to Thursday's filing, Giddens plans to keep $3.07
billion of assets in reserve pending the outcome of litigation
with Barclays. The British bank bought much of Lehman's
investment banking business.
Giddens' request requires approval by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
James Peck. A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2012.
Peck is also expected at a Dec. 6 hearing to approve
Lehman's reorganization plan. The plan would return about $65
billion to creditors starting early next year. Lehman this week
said that plan has overwhelming creditor support.
The case is Securities Investor Protection Corp v. Lehman
Brothers Inc. U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 08-01420.
