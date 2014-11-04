NEW YORK, Nov 4 (IFR) - Investors pursuing claims against US
banks for losses on pre-crisis RMBS believe recent developments
in the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy case have bolstered their
ability to get substantially higher payouts versus previous
settlements.
Trustees of the Lehman RMBS bonds - US Bank, Law Debenture,
Wilmington Trust and Deutsche Bank National Trust Company -
proposed to hike the reserves for claims to US$12.143bn from
US$5bn on August 22, according to a court filing. A hearing for
the motion is scheduled for December 10.
The bonds have rallied on the back of that amid hopes that
investors could net triple the amount received from prior
settlements of soured mortgage bonds over the past three years
issued by Countrywide, JP Morgan and Citi.
"People finally are paying for the option," said one hedge
fund investor.
The move by the trustees is seen as more aggressive by
market players and has drawn criticism by lawyers acting for
Lehman who say the higher estimates are too out of line with
settlements agreed before in the other cases.
"By suggesting that the RMBS claims should be valued at
US$12.143bn, the RMBS trustees would have the Court believe that
they accepted settlements with other banks that are five to six
times less than the value of their actual claims," Lehman's
lawyers, Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Jones & Keller, said in a
filing on October 15.
Still, the situation is garnering plenty of attention as it
could have broader ramifications if the trustees' claims are
upheld.
Some disgruntled investors have already had luck in getting
more cash out of banks following settlements they thought were
too low, and this may give others more confidence to pursue
cases.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch settled with American
International Group (AIG) for an undisclosed amount on its
representations and warranties claims on July 16, after the
insurer argued that Bank of New York Mellon, the trustee acting
on its behalf, should have secured a higher payout in the
US$8.5bn settlement for Countrywide.
AIG's claimed that the potential settlement amount was as
high as US$30bn at one point.
Investors involved in JP Morgan's settlement may be next to
test the waters following the passing of the deadline on Monday
for them to pursue claims. Some of the objectors so far are the
Triaxx CDOs, the Federal Home Bank of Boston, NCUA, Ambac and
QVT, according to market participants following the case. Those
objectors will present their case to the judge tentatively
scheduled for December 16.
ON THE HOOK
The Lehman case involves five bond shelves - SASCO, SAIL,
SARM, LXS, and LMT - which all closed between 2004 to 2007
before the bank's bankruptcy.
The big difference between the Lehman situation and those of
its predecessors is that the bond trustees this time around
would be liable for any potential claims from investors. If the
investors deem their payouts should have been higher, the
trustees could be on the hook for the difference, according to
Isaac Gradman, attorney at Perry Johnson Anderson Miller &
Moskowitz LLP.
In contrast, banks gave indemnity to the trustees in the
three earlier situations so that any future liability would be
borne by the banks themselves.
Gradman estimated that the payout sought from Lehman equates
to about 30 to 40 cents on the dollar of losses if the full
US$12.143bn requested by the RMBS trustees is factored in.
That's as much as five times the six to eight cents on the
dollar that was offered in the Countrywide settlement back in
2011, JP Morgan's in 2013 or the US$1.125bn Citigroup settlement
in early 2014.
Lehman is standing its ground on its US$5bn offer.
In an objection filed on October 15, the bankrupt entity's
lawyers said the Lehman settlement should be closer to
US$1.96bn-US$2.44bn if trustees applied the same percentage on
previous cases to the current Lehman Brothers situation.
The trustees however, believe that losses are being severely
underestimated given the poor quality of the underlying loans of
the securities and the misrepresentation of risk by banks when
they were sold.
Their views are partly based on the analysis of Charles
Parekh, director at Duff & Phelps. On August 21, Parekh
estimated that the Lehman trusts had already suffered losses of
US$15.68bn, with a further US$5.548bn of expected additional
losses yet to come.
Parekh sampled 416,091 loans in 255 trusts, stating that it
was not economically viable to analyse the complete pool given
the cost and time it would involve. He was hired by law firms
Alston & Bird, Seward & Kissel, Chapman & Cutler and Nixon &
Peabody, counsel for the trustees.
(Reporting by Andrew Park; Editing by Natalie Harrison and
Shankar Ramakrishnan)