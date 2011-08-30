BRIEF-GEA Technologies says not to pursue Intelliconn Communications deal
* GEA Technologies announces Intelliconn update and resignation of director
NEW YORK Aug 30 A judge on Tuesday gave creditors of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK the green light to vote on the failed bank's $65 billion payback proposal, clearing a major hurdle in Lehman's path toward ending the biggest bankruptcy in U.S. history.
Judge James Peck made his ruling at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.
Lehman filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 15, 2008, with $639 billion in assets. The filing was six times larger than any previous U.S. bankruptcy and was considered to be a key catalyst of the financial crisis. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Writing by Martha Graybow; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Orbital ATK awarded $45 million to develop and qualify next generation, advanced multi-purpose tank ammunition
* Confirms 2017 and 2019 targets - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kng6Tx Further company coverage: