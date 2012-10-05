UPDATE 1-MOVES-Morgan Stanley's global stock trading head leaves for hedge fund Millennium
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.
Oct 5 The brokerage unit and a European unit of the former Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc said Friday they have agreed in principle to resolve litigation over $38 billion of claims, a step toward allowing customers and creditors some of their money.
Lehman Brothers Inc and Lehman Brothers International (Europe) announced the agreement in a joint statement. The accord requires approval by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Peck in Manhattan, as well as by the English High Court.
In March, the Lehman parent company emerged from bankruptcy protection after 3-1/2 years in Chapter 11.
* JDL GOLD AND LUNA GOLD ANNOUNCE A BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR C$15 MILLION AND AN INCREASE TO THE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$50 MILLION
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Health insurer Anthem Inc said on Tuesday that Cigna Corp could not unilaterally terminate an agreement between the two companies to merge.