By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Aug 25 Former Lehman Brothers
Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK officials, including one-time Chief
Executive Richard Fuld, asked a bankruptcy judge to release $90
million in insurance funds so they can settle a fraud lawsuit
brought by investors in the bankrupt investment bank.
In papers filed Wednesday in the U.S. bankruptcy court in
Manhattan, Fuld and 13 other current and former directors asked
Judge James Peck to modify bankruptcy rules to give them access
to insurance policies to finance a settlement.
The lawsuit, which sought class-action status, was filed on
behalf of investors in some of the more than $31 billion of
equity and debt that Lehman sold starting in 2006.
The investors accused Lehman of painting a misleadingly
rosy picture of the company's health in its financial
statements and securities offerings.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan federal court
is handling the lawsuit, which is being led by five retirement
funds.
Before Kaplan can consider any settlement, Peck must first
allow the release of the insurance funds, which are otherwise
off-limits as part of the automatic stay provisions of the U.S.
Bankruptcy Code, court papers show.
On July 27, Kaplan dismissed some of the investors' claims
but allowed them to pursue claims that Lehman materially misled
them about its accounting and ability to manage risk prior to
its bankruptcy on Sept. 15, 2008, the largest in U.S. history.
The lead plaintiffs include two California pension funds,
the Alameda County Employees' Retirement Association and the
Operating Engineers Local 3 Trust Fund, as well as public
retirement funds in Guam, Northern Ireland and Edinburgh,
Scotland.
Judge Peck has released insurance funds nine times in the
past to pay for settlements, defense costs and legal judgments,
according to Wednesday's filing.
The funds would come from liability policies worth $250
million in total, issued by such companies as ACE Bermuda
Insurance Ltd, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co [LBRTLI.UL] and Arch
Insurance Co, according to the filing.
Lehman filed for bankruptcy with $639 billion of assets,
and its collapse was a principal trigger of the 2008 global
financial crisis.
The settlement comes amid other investigations into
Lehman's collapse, although there have been no U.S.
prosecutions of top company officials.
In December 2010, then-New York Attorney General Andrew
Cuomo sued Lehman's former auditor, Ernst & Young.
Lehman's bankruptcy is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc,
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No.
08-13555. The shareholder lawsuit is In re: Lehman Brothers
Equity/Debt Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 08-5523.
