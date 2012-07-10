* Soft dollar claims are contractual, unsecured--judge
* Hedge funds, money managers sought customer treatment
* Lehman brokerage trustee said no customer status warranted
By Jonathan Stempel
July 10 The federal judge overseeing the
liquidation of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc's brokerage unit
said nearly two dozen hedge funds and money managers were not
entitled to be repaid before other creditors because of their
"soft-dollar" arrangements.
Calling the case the first of its kind, U.S. Bankruptcy
Judge James Peck in Manhattan said the arrangements did not give
the hedge funds and money managers "customer" status under
federal law, allowing them to be repaid first.
The decision is a victory for James Giddens, the trustee
liquidating the Lehman Brothers Inc ("LBI") brokerage unit. He
is also the trustee handling the liquidation of MF Global
Holdings Ltd's smaller brokerage unit.
Soft dollars are credits that a brokerage gives clients,
which may use them to obtain research and other brokerage
services. Peck likened them to frequent flyer miles, in that
they are a special form of currency, and are not cash that can
be spent on stocks, bonds and other investments.
While soft dollars may have real value to clients, Peck said
customers who have them could raise claims only for breach of
contract. This would allow them to be treated as unsecured
creditors rather than customers, who rank higher in the pecking
order for repayment.
"This determination is correct both because the soft dollar
accounts do not hold any customer property and because the soft
dollar claims are based on a breach of the contractual
obligation of LBI to provide research services to its
customers," Peck wrote.
The hedge funds and money managers, including Columbia
Management Investment Advisors, had sought protection under the
Securities Investor Protection Act, which covers losses of
brokerage customers up to $500,000.
A lawyer for Columbia did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The Securities Investor Protection Corp, which helps
customers of failed brokerages, supported Giddens'
interpretation of the law.
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc had been the fourth-largest
U.S. investment bank prior to its Sept. 15, 2008 bankruptcy, by
far the largest bankruptcy in U.S. history.
It emerged from Chapter 11 this year, and is expected to
distribute billions of dollars to creditors over the next few
years.
The case is In re: Lehman Brothers Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-01420.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)