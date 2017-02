Feb 28 James Giddens, the trustee handling the liquidation of the brokerage unit of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc , said on Tuesday it reached an agreement in principle with Lehman Brothers and certain affiliates to resolve all claims among them.

A spokesman for the trustee and a spokeswoman for Lehman Brothers had no further comment. They declined to comment on the amount these claims might represent. (Reporting By Caroline Humer; editing by Andre Grenon)