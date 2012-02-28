* Claims of $7.9 billion were in dispute as of October
* Agreement follows confirmation of Lehman bankruptcy plan
(Adds details, background of Lehman bankruptcy)
Feb 28 James Giddens, the trustee handling
the liquidation of the brokerage unit of Lehman Brothers
Holdings Inc, said on Tuesday it reached an agreement in
principle with Lehman Brothers and certain affiliates to resolve
all claims among them.
A spokesman for the trustee and a spokeswoman for Lehman
Brothers had no further comment. They declined to comment on the
amount these claims might represent.
Lehman filed for bankruptcy in September 2008 with $639
billion in assets. Giddens' job is to see that customers who
lost money in their accounts at the company's brokerage get paid
back, while Lehman Brothers is seeking money to pay back its
creditors.
The company's plan of reorganization has been confirmed by
bankruptcy court, which opened the door for it to emerge from
bankruptcy. It has not yet done so.
As of the trustee's Oct. 21 interim operating report, 244
claims worth $7.9 billion remained in dispute out of the 630
claims worth $19.9 billion filed by Lehman Brothers and its
subsidiaries against the brokerage.
The agreement, about which no further details were provided,
is subject to approval by the bankruptcy court.
The case is in Re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555.
(Reporting By Caroline Humer; Editing by Andre Grenon, Gary
Hill)