April 8 Lehman Brothers Holding Inc has asked a
U.S. bankruptcy court judge to reject a "grossly inflated"
proposed settlement that its former brokerage agreed with a
Lehman subsidiary in Germany.
The proposed settlement would give Lehman Brothers Bankhaus
AG a low-priority, $600 million unsecured claim against Lehman
Brothers Inc, the former brokerage.
The holding company said it was basing its objection on
information that was not disclosed in public settlement papers,
which could invite other creditors to oppose the settlement.
The objection follows a settlement last year between the
holding company and former brokerage that resolved disputes over
billions of dollars of claims.
The brokerage's deal with Lehman Brothers Bankhaus AG
settles claims stemming from a reverse repurchase agreement the
two entered prior to the Lehman Brothers Holding bankruptcy in
September 2008.
The holding company said that "the proposed settlement
agreement is grossly inflated and unjustified."
Jake Sargent, a spokesman for the brokerage trustee, James
Giddens, said the objection was part of the process. "We are
confident the ultimate agreement will be in the best interests
of customers and other creditors."
Giddens has requested a hearing for April 24 to ask Judge
James Peck of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan to approve
the settlement.
Giddens has said that he expects all of LBI's former
customers to be repaid in full. Giddens has not estimated what
low-priority general unsecured claims will be paid.
Once Wall Street's fourth-largest investment bank, Lehman
filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 15, 2008, during the
financial crisis. Lawyers and advisers have spent years
unwinding the various claims that Lehman businesses have against
one another.
The brokerage case is In re: Lehman Brothers Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-01420;
and the holding company bankruptcy is In re: Lehman Brothers
Holdings Inc in the same court, No. 08-13555.