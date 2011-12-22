BRUSSELS Dec 22 South African transport
group Imperial Holdings secured EU clearance on
Thursday to buy German logistics company Lehnkering Holdings
from private equity firm Triton in a deal that will boost its
presence in Europe.
Imperial, which also operates auto retail and rental
businesses, unveiled the $368 million deal in September.
Duisburg-based Lehnkering's fleet of vessels and trucks
transport products ranging from steel to gas.
The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said
its investigation had confirmed the merged entity would continue
to face compatition from "a number of strong competitors" and
that customers would still have enough alternative suppliers.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)