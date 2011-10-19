* Blackstone bought 44 percent stake in Leica

* Austrian billionaire Kaufmann to retain majority stake

* Leica's strategy won't change

* Blackstone paid more than market value for stake - sources (Adds price, CEO comment, further details)

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 Private equity company Blackstone has bought a 44 percent stake in Germany's Leica Camera LCAGk.F from Austrian billionaire Andreas Kaufmann to help the maker of the world's first compact camera finance expansion abroad.

"After the successful turnaround and record sales last year, we are concentrating on further developing the brand and its products as well as on entering new markets in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East," Kaufmann, who is also Leica's chairman, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Leica, which launched its first 35 mm camera in 1925, ran into financial trouble in 2005 after failing to keep up with competitors' development of digital photo technology, but a partnership with Japan's Panasonic Corp has helped it catch up.

Blackstone did not say how much it paid, but sources in the financial industry said the price was above the stake's market value of 122 million euros ($167 million).

Blackstone financed the purchase, intended as a medium- to long-term investment, with its own resources due to current turmoil on credit markets, the new head of the U.S. private equity company's German business, Axel Herberg, said.

SYSTEM CAMERAS

Leica's strategy will remain unchanged after the stake sale, Kaufmann said and vowed to keep the majority in Leica via his family's investment vehicle ACM Projektentwicklung GmbH.

The company is banking on demand for small system cameras and new retail stores in Asia to help boost annual sales to 500 million euros in the coming five to six years, from almost 250 million in the last fiscal year through end-March.

System cameras, which have interchangeable lenses but are not as bulky as traditional digital single-lens reflex cameras, accounted for almost half of annual sales last year, helping Leica post a profit and pay its first dividend since 1997.

Leica sees the system camera segment growing further while the saturated market for compact digital cameras stagnates.

"We do not feel any uncertainty," Leica Chief Executive Alfred Schopf said in a telephone conference on Wednesday.

The stake purchase is Blackstone's third deal in Germany since Herberg assumed his post last year, after buying outdoor clothing brand Jack Wolfskin for about 700 million euros and an investment of billions of euros in offshore wind parks. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Stefanie Huber and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Will Waterman)