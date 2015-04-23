FRANKFURT, April 23 The Schuler-Voith family sold its 50.49 percent stake in German household products group Leifheit for more than 120 million euros ($128 million), according to a person close to the deal.

The person told Reuters on Thursday that the family placed about 2.5 million shares at 49 euros apiece, which represents a discount of almost 17 percent on Wednesday's closing price.

The Schuler-Voith family's investment vehicle HOME Beteiligungs GmbH earlier said the order book was oversubscribed by European institutional investors.

($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Andreas Framke and Ludwig Burger)