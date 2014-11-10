Nov 10 Leifheit AG :

* Says significant growth in earnings - FY EBIT forecast increased

* 9-month stable group turnover of 161.7 million euros

* 9-month EBIT also improves to 16.2 million euros due to currency effects

* Says earnings forecast increased for entire FY, turnover target unchanged

* Sees FY 2014 turnover on group level to be equivalent to adjusted amount of previous year

* Says increasing its earnings forecast for FY (EBIT) due to increased foreign currency results and increased margins

* Says group's net result for period after tax amounted to 10.6 million euros for first nine months of current financial year

* Says under premise that exchange rate for us dollar will remain unchanged until end of year, company expects a significant increase in EBIT for FY to 18-19 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: